Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OHI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.
Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance
Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,710. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.
