Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OHI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,710. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

