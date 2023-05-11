Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHIGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OHI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,710. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

