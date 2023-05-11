Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the April 15th total of 606,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.7 days.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

OTCMKTS MXCHF remained flat at $2.16 on Thursday. Orbia Advance has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

