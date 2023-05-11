Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the April 15th total of 606,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.7 days.
Orbia Advance Price Performance
OTCMKTS MXCHF remained flat at $2.16 on Thursday. Orbia Advance has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orbia Advance (MXCHF)
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
- Robinhood’s High APY May Not Be Enough To Kickstart A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.