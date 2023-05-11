Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the April 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Orezone Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ORZCF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.19. 16,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,537. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Orezone Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Bomboré project, an undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Ronald Neville Little on December 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

