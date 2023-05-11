Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Down 3.1%

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 284,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 954,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Organigram from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Organigram alerts:

Organigram Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $155.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Organigram

Organigram Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Organigram by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 604,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Organigram during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Organigram by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organigram by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Organigram by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 42,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.