Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Down 3.1%

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGIGet Rating) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 284,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 954,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Organigram from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $155.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Organigram by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 604,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Organigram during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Organigram by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organigram by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Organigram by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 42,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

