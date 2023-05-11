Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Down 3.1%

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 284,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 954,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Organigram from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
Organigram Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $155.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Trading of Organigram
Organigram Company Profile
