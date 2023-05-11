Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Update

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the April 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Oriental Land Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OLCLY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,225. Oriental Land has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 118.06 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.