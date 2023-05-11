Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Shares Up 6.4%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.76. 27,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 55,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORKLY shares. Pareto Securities upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orkla ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Orkla ASA Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Orkla ASA Cuts Dividend

Orkla ASA ( OTCMKTS:ORKLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Orkla ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

