Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Ormat Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Ormat Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

NYSE:ORA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.47. 57,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average is $88.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.46. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,321,000 after buying an additional 524,366 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,253,000 after purchasing an additional 361,083 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,252,000 after purchasing an additional 65,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $50,016,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORA shares. UBS Group raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

