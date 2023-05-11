Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Oshkosh has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oshkosh has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $7.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

OSK opened at $74.34 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Oshkosh by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Oshkosh by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.87.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

