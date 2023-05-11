Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 1,701,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,390,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Osirium Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.70. The company has a market cap of £1.92 million, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,173.52.

Osirium Technologies Company Profile

Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; and Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts.

