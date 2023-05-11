OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.43

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.43 and traded as high as $62.50. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 2,613 shares.
OTC Markets Group Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48. The company has a market cap of $701.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.59.
OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.
OTC Markets Group Dividend Announcement
About OTC Markets Group
OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates three ATSs, OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.
