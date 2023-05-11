Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $22.12. Approximately 11,693 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 5,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.00.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (OXLCL)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.