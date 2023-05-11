Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.10% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $42.45 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

