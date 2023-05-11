Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,582 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $35,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $199.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,719.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.77. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $203.44.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.45.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

