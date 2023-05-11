Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PARXF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Parex Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Parex Resources stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

