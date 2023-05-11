Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the April 15th total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Partners Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

PTRS traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,914. The stock has a market cap of $105.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.38. Partners Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 20.56%.

Partners Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Partners Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Partners Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in Partners Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Partners Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Partners Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Partners Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

