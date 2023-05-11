Paul B. Langdale Purchases 500 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) CFO Paul B. Langdale bought 500 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $14,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,964.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.97. 174,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.60.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $738,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 538.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

