PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.25 billion-$7.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.48 billion. PayPal also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.95-$4.95 EPS.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,738,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,293,152. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.30.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

