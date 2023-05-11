PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Up 5.8%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) shares were up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.43. Approximately 4,156,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 8,782,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.88.
PDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.90.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average is $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 70.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.
PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.
