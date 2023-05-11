Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) Insider Donald Okeby Purchases 5,000,000 Shares

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX – Get Rating) insider Donald Okeby purchased 5,000,000 shares of Peel Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$550,000.00 ($374,149.66).

Peel Mining Stock Performance

About Peel Mining

Peel Mining Limited engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in the Cobar Region of New South Wales, Australia. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Mallee Bull copper project comprising an area of 85 square kilometers located in the central New South Wales.

