Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $2.81 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $116,429,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $108,710,000. Provident Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $96,655,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $213,476,000 after purchasing an additional 970,191 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $77.87. 1,200,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,840. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

