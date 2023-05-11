Pegasus Partners Ltd. Makes New Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,410,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,359,000 after buying an additional 40,655 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after buying an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after buying an additional 269,907 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,077. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Further Reading

