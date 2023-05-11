Pegasus Partners Ltd. Reduces Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MCHP traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.04. 1,201,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,741,308. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average of $76.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

