Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) rose 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

PEGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.50) to GBX 1,040 ($13.12) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.40) to GBX 1,200 ($15.14) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

