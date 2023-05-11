Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFGC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,593. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $63.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.