Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFGC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.
Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,593. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $63.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
