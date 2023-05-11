Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:TLK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.69. 341,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,948. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 14.21%. Analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter worth $1,843,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 87,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

