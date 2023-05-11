Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Pharos Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SOCLF remained flat at $0.29 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. Pharos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.36.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy Plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

