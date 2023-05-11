Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,014,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,203,000 after buying an additional 192,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,240,000 after acquiring an additional 574,435 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

PSX traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $93.29. 1,414,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,632. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.59. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

