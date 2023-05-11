Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PECO traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.47. 541,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,319. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PECO shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

