PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PlayAGS in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for PlayAGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $81.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.17 million. PlayAGS had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.

PlayAGS Stock Up 5.7 %

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

PlayAGS stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.39. 63,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,828. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a market cap of $203.72 million, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.89. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PlayAGS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 651.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

