Plug Power Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 68,767 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 52,453 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,071,588,000 after acquiring an additional 712,632 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Plug Power by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,273,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,176,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 826,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,349,000 after purchasing an additional 303,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Down 2.2 %

PLUG opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. The firm had revenue of $220.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

