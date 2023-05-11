Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Update

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 66.6% from the April 15th total of 57,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTV shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on Plus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 33,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.72. 35,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.10). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -7.35 EPS for the current year.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

