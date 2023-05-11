Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Price Performance

PLRTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. 22,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,446. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Get Plymouth Rock Technologies alerts:

Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system (UAS) drone; XV, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; X1, a purpose built coaxial multirotor UAS; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft and weapon detection applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.