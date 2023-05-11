Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Price Performance
PLRTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. 22,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,446. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plymouth Rock Technologies (PLRTF)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.