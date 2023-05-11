Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Short Interest Down 45.0% in April

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the April 15th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pontem Stock Performance

NYSE:PNTM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,469. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. Pontem has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pontem

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Pontem by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 476,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 293,000 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pontem by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 782,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 319,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pontem by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 6,885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pontem by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,993,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pontem by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 54,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Company Profile

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

