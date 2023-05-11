Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on POR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $51.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $56.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,473,000 after buying an additional 905,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 927.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,568,000 after buying an additional 876,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after buying an additional 848,958 shares during the period. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,615,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

