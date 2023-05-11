Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Short Interest Update

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the April 15th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 292.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PWZYF remained flat at C$9.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 52-week low of C$9.22 and a 52-week high of C$9.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.32.
