Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Short Interest Update

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the April 15th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 292.0 days.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PWZYF remained flat at C$9.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 52-week low of C$9.22 and a 52-week high of C$9.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.32.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

