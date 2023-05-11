Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 400 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.05. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

