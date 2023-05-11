Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.28% of Kura Sushi USA worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRUS. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

KRUS stock opened at $65.72 on Thursday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $717.79 million, a P/E ratio of -938.86 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average of $62.41.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

