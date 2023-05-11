Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 100,789 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) by 2,797.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,789 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of IonQ worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 94,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

NYSE:IONQ opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.91. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

