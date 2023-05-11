Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,780 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.15% of Castle Biosciences worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 41.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 188,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,589 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $264,431.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,883. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $264,431.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,883. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $68,990.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,411.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,049. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL opened at $22.82 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $609.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.53 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

