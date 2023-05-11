Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.13% of Certara worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 135.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the third quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Certara had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

