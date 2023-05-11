Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Primerica Price Performance

PRI opened at $180.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.36. Primerica has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $195.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRI. Raymond James assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.75.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,843.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 1.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

