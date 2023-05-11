Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Primoris Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.36. 194,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,643. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $273,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 47.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

