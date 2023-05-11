Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Buys New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Meta Platforms makes up 1.3% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,757 shares of company stock worth $8,196,579 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

NASDAQ META traded up $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $235.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,607,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,420,156. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $244.92. The company has a market capitalization of $603.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.