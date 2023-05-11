Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Has $448,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $89.21. 102,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,263. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $101.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

