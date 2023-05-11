Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Makes New $271,000 Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 178,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $7,163,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 601,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,974,000 after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.94. The stock had a trading volume of 264,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,441. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

