Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Sells 959 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,151 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. IDACORP makes up 2.7% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,762,000 after buying an additional 111,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,166,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 645,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,910,000 after buying an additional 17,179 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,854,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.62. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $115.92.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

Featured Stories

