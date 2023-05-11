PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI) Short Interest Down 40.7% in April

PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the April 15th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PROOF Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of PACI stock remained flat at $10.45 during trading hours on Thursday. 738,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,909. PROOF Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROOF Acquisition Corp I

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PROOF Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. Kim LLC bought a new stake in PROOF Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in PROOF Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PROOF Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in PROOF Acquisition Corp I by 296.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 80,786 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROOF Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

PROOF Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. PROOF Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

