Prudential PLC Grows Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,512 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,774 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Barclays upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $124.74 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.13 and a 200-day moving average of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.