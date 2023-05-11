Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Psychemedics has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Psychemedics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PMD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $29.85 million, a PE ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 0.59. Psychemedics has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.

Psychemedics ( NASDAQ:PMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Psychemedics stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Psychemedics worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Psychemedics

(Get Rating)

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

