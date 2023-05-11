Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Issued By Zacks Research

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insperity in a report released on Monday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Insperity’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.83. 9,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,349. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $87.74 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.26.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Insperity had a return on equity of 263.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.32%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,082 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

